Indonesian women becoming more active...

Indonesian women becoming more active in jihadist networks: Report

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Jakarta [Indonesia], Feb. 5 : A report by the south-east Asia-focused Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict has urged Indonesia to tackle an increasing threat of would-be female terrorists who are being spurred on via social media to engage with extremist Islamist networks. The growth of social media and a change of attitude by Islamic State leaders has led to women becoming more active in jihadist networks, the Guardian quoted the report as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) 12 hr Anissa 273
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,589,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC