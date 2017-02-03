Indonesian women becoming more active in jihadist networks: Report
Jakarta [Indonesia], Feb. 5 : A report by the south-east Asia-focused Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict has urged Indonesia to tackle an increasing threat of would-be female terrorists who are being spurred on via social media to engage with extremist Islamist networks. The growth of social media and a change of attitude by Islamic State leaders has led to women becoming more active in jihadist networks, the Guardian quoted the report as saying.
