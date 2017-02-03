Indonesian women becoming more active in jihadist networks: Report

Jakarta [Indonesia], Feb. 5 : A report by the south-east Asia-focused Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict has urged Indonesia to tackle an increasing threat of would-be female terrorists who are being spurred on via social media to engage with extremist Islamist networks. The growth of social media and a change of attitude by Islamic State leaders has led to women becoming more active in jihadist networks, the Guardian quoted the report as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.