Indonesian woman caned 26 times for sex outside marriage

11 hrs ago

A 20-year old Muslim woman gets caned after being caught in close proximity with her boyfriend in Banda Aceh on Oct. 31, 2016. Aceh is the only province in the predominantly Muslim country that applies Sharia law, and public canings for breaches of Islamic code happen on a regular basis and often attract huge crowds.

Chicago, IL

