Indonesian President invites Sri Lank...

Indonesian President invites Sri Lankan President for a state visit to Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 23, Colombo: The President of Indonesia Joko Widodo has invited Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena to pay a state visit to his country immediately after latter's scheduled participation at the Indian Ocean Rim Association Summit meeting to be held in Jakarta. Indonesian President's special envoy, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs A M Fachir, delivered the letter of invitation to President Sirisena at the Presidential secretariat today .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb 16 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb 15 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb 13 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb 11 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,709 • Total comments across all topics: 279,096,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC