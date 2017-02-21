Indonesian police shoot terrorist 'br...

Indonesian police shoot terrorist 'bride'

2 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

INDONESIAN police have shot and captured a suspected terrorist 'bride' following a bomb explosion in West Java. Picture: Metro TV The suspect, who has yet to be identified, let off a pressure cooker bomb in a park in the city of Bandung on Monday afternoon before running and hiding at a nearby government building where he started a fire.

