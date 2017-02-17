Indonesian police say will not interfere in probe against citizen for Kim Jong Nam death
Indonesian Police Public Relations Division chief Boy Rafli Amar says Indonesia respects the legal process in Malaysia and would leave it to the Malaysian authorities to conduct their investigation. Photo of the passport believed to belong to a suspect involved in the death of Kim Jong Nam.
