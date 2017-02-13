Indonesian Muslim school students pro...

Indonesian Muslim school students protest Valentine's Day

Indonesian Muslim school students on Monday staged a protest against Valentine's Day, denouncing what they said was a Western celebration that encourages casual sex. While teenagers in many countries treat the day as an occasion to declare their love for classmates, in the Indonesian city of Surabaya it was a different story as students from one school staged the noisy demonstration.

