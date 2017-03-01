Indonesian miner could get 44% of Macmahon

CIMIC's takeover bid for mining services provider Macmahon Holdings has become more complicated after Macmahon signed a heads of agreement which could give Indonesian miner Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara a 44 per cent stake in the company. AMNT operates the Batu Hijau project - Indonesia's second largest operating copper-gold mine - on the island of Sumbawa in the Indonesian province of Nusa Tenggara.

