Indonesian inmates swap cash for luxuries
The Indonesian government has vowed to fire or imprison guards found guilty of taking bribes from inmates in return for special treatment. Minister for law and human rights Yasonna Laoly made the promise after an investigation by local magazine Tempo, which revealed a number of criminals serving sentences for corruption had secured special perks at the Sukamiskin prison in Bandung, West Java.
