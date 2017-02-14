Indonesian capital votes in test for moderate values
A Muslim woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. Voting began in the election for governor of the Indonesian capital after a months-long campaign in which the monumental problems facing Jakarta took a backseat to religious intolerance and racial bigotry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|7 hr
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Mon
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb 11
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan 31
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan 27
|Phart You Did
|5
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Jan 23
|WEWE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC