Indonesian boys held in adult jails for people smuggling: lawyer
The central Jakarta District Court will this morning begin hearing a class action against the Australian Government over allegations Indonesian boys jailed for people smuggling were held in adult prisons. With the support of Indonesia's National Commission of Child Protection , lawyer Lisa Hiariej will argue the case on behalf of the group of 115 Indonesians, who were allegedly either jailed or held in immigration detention as juveniles.
