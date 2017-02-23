Indonesian boys held in adult jails f...

Indonesian boys held in adult jails for people smuggling: lawyer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

The central Jakarta District Court will this morning begin hearing a class action against the Australian Government over allegations Indonesian boys jailed for people smuggling were held in adult prisons. With the support of Indonesia's National Commission of Child Protection , lawyer Lisa Hiariej will argue the case on behalf of the group of 115 Indonesians, who were allegedly either jailed or held in immigration detention as juveniles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb 16 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb 15 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb 13 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb 11 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,965 • Total comments across all topics: 279,069,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC