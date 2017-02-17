Indonesia waging war on its oceans of...

Indonesia waging war on its oceans of plastic

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

INDONESIA is taking action to combat its catastrophic problem of polluting the oceans with plastic debris, Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said on Saturday. According to the Jakarta Post , Siti Nurbaya made the statement during the commemoration of National Waste Awareness Day in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb 16 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb 15 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb 13 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb 11 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,806 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC