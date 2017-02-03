Indonesia takes aim at radicals behind governor protests

Indonesia is moving to rein in a notorious Islamic hardline group which spearheaded protests against Jakarta's Christian governor, but experts warn it will be tough to bring to heel a network with close ties to the establishment. The Islamic Defenders Front has in recent years become the face of hardline Islam in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, growing in influence despite being a fringe organisation whose extreme views are rejected by most.

