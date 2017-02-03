Indonesia, South Korea Launch First High Working Level Strategic Dialogue
Indonesia and South Korea launched their first High Working Level Strategic Dialogue in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday, Vietnam News Agency reported. The dialogue was co-chaired by Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister A.M. Fachir and RoK Deputy Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam .
