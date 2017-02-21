Indonesia sees rise in arrivals
JAKARTA: Foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia rose 10.7% to 11.52 million people last year but those from some countries, including Japan, decreased due to concerns over terrorism as well as prevailing economic conditions, according to official data. China topped the list of foreign tourists by nationality, accounting for 1.43 million of the 2016 total, up 25%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb 16
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb 15
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb 11
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan 31
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan 27
|Phart You Did
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC