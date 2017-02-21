Indonesia sees rise in arrivals

23 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

JAKARTA: Foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia rose 10.7% to 11.52 million people last year but those from some countries, including Japan, decreased due to concerns over terrorism as well as prevailing economic conditions, according to official data. China topped the list of foreign tourists by nationality, accounting for 1.43 million of the 2016 total, up 25%.

Chicago, IL

