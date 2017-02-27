Indonesia seeks exploration of two oil fields in Iran

State-owned energy company Pertamina will submit proposals to the Iranian government for the exploration of two oil fields in the country, The Jakarta Post reported. The statement, issued by the Office of the Coordinating Economic Minister, says the proposals will be submitted during a visit of Coordinating Economic Minister Darmin Nasution to the country from Feb. 26 to 27. "The oil fields are located in Ab Teymour and Mansouri, Bangestan province, the eastern part of Iran," said a press statement on Monday.

