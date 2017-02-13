Indonesia opposition-backed candidate...

Indonesia opposition-backed candidate may be dark horse in Jakarta poll

3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

A former Indonesian education minister backed by the main opposition party has quietly made gains in the race to become the capital's governor by courting disaffected Muslim voters while acrimony over a blasphemy trial occupies his rivals. Anies Baswedan poses a late but serious challenge in Wednesday's vote for governor of Jakarta, a post that can be a stepping stone to the presidency of a country with the world's largest Muslim population.

