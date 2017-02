Indonesia: Jakarta floods threaten Ahok's chances at re-election

A child dives as cars wade through floodwaters in a flood-hit area at the Mangga Dua business district in Jakarta, Indonesia Feb 21, 2017. Pic: Reuters TORRENTIAL rain and flooding that swept across the Indonesian capital of Jakarta has threatened to dampen its Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama's chances of being re-elected.

