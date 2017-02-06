Indonesia: Illegal marriage between t...

Indonesia: Illegal marriage between two women discovered after 'husband' gives birth

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

TWO Indonesian female migrant workers are being investigated by police after they managed to officially marry each other in a country in which same-sex marriage remains illegal. According to the Jakarta Post , the marriage was discovered after one of the women, known as Farel, abandoned a newborn baby by the side of the road in their home town of Tanjungbalai, North Sumatra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Sun Anissa 273
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,073 • Total comments across all topics: 278,616,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC