Indonesia hopes for billions from Saudi king's visit

Indonesia is hoping to ring up investment deals worth billions of dollars when Saudi Arabia's King Salman and an entourage of 1,500 officials, princes and businessmen visit the Indonesian capital next week. The March 1-9 state visit is the first to Indonesia by a Saudi monarch since 1970.

