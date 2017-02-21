Indonesia government to give tax office access to banking data soon - tax chief

JAKARTA: The Indonesian government will soon issue a regulation that will give its tax office access to the banking industry's data on savings accounts, the head of the tax office said on Thursday, as authorities step up efforts to crack down on tax evaders. The government had already put together a draft that "will allow banking accounts to be opened for tax purposes", tax chief Ken Dwijugiasteadi said, after attending a coordinating meeting on preparations for Indonesia's pledge to join the OECD's Automatic Exchange of Information .

