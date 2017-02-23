Indonesia encourages investment in vibrant tourism sector
Indonesian ministry and investment agency team up to attract investors in tapping the opportunities from the nation's vibrant tourism sector in the Regional Investment Forum held in Nusa Dua, Bali on Thursday. In the event attended by more than 400 foreign and domestic investors, senior Indonesian officials conveyed the lucrative potentialities investors can tap on in the sector as the nation has made tourism sector as a core business, replacing the previous oil and gas, coals and palm oil.
