Indonesia confirms President Widodo's visit to Australia after defence spat
Indonesia's chief security minister Wiranto has said that President Joko Widodo will visit Australia on February 26, which he said showed the relationship between Australia and Indonesia "was not shaky". The confirmation of the presidential visit came as Australian Army chief Angus Campbell met with Indonesian military chief Gatot Nurmantyo after a furore earlier this year when material considered offensive by Indonesia was discovered at a Perth army base.
