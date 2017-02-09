Indonesia car sales rise 18 pct y/y in Dec
JAKARTA, Feb 9 Car sales in Indonesia were up 18.2 percent in December from a year earlier, data released by the automotive industry association showed on Thursday. In December, automakers sold 86,573 vehicles, the data showed.
