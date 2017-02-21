Indonesia: Bomb explodes in Bandung, one man captured
A still image from video shows police personnel along a street after an explosion at a government building in Bandung city, Indonesia February 27, 2017. Source: TV ONE/via Reuters TV A PRESSURE cooker bomb exploded in the courtyard of a government building in the Indonesian city Bandung on Monday, police said, adding that the attacker had been shot and seriously wounded.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb 16
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb 15
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb 11
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan 31
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan 27
|Phart You Did
|5
