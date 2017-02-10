Indonesia and Australia battle to sav...

Indonesia and Australia battle to save WWII shipwreck HMAS Perth from salvagers

Jakarta: Australia and Indonesia will conduct a joint dive of the World War II shipwreck HMAS Perth off the coast of Java next month amid fears the vessel, which is believed to hold the remains of 40 to 60 men, is being destroyed by illegal salvagers. Efforts to protect the wreck comes as three Japanese ships that sunk off the coast of Borneo during the 1944 Pacific War by US forces have reportedly been torn apart for scrap.

Chicago, IL

