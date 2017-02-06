Indonesia: Ahok back to work as Jakar...

Indonesia: Ahok back to work as Jakarta governor this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as "Ahok," speaks during a campaign event in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. Pic: AP JAKARTA's minority Christian governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is expected to return to his City Hall job this weekend, once his three-month official leave of absence is up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Sun Anissa 273
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,878 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC