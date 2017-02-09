If Singapore has a lion, why should Indonesia's Pontianak not have a ghost?

PONTIANAK: Singapore has the Merlion and Kuching in Malaysia has its Cat Statues - both of which long attracted tourists keen to get a shot of the creatures. So why should Pontianak, the capital of the Indonesian province of West Kalimantan, not have its own city personification and build a statue of Kuntilanak, a mythical female ghost with long hair and a white nightgown seeking revenge for the loss of her child and her own life during childbirth? That would be good for tourism, the head of West Kalimantan's Youth, Tourism and Sports Agency, Kartius, said recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.