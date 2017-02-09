If Singapore has a lion, why should I...

If Singapore has a lion, why should Indonesia's Pontianak not have a ghost?

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Star Online

PONTIANAK: Singapore has the Merlion and Kuching in Malaysia has its Cat Statues - both of which long attracted tourists keen to get a shot of the creatures. So why should Pontianak, the capital of the Indonesian province of West Kalimantan, not have its own city personification and build a statue of Kuntilanak, a mythical female ghost with long hair and a white nightgown seeking revenge for the loss of her child and her own life during childbirth? That would be good for tourism, the head of West Kalimantan's Youth, Tourism and Sports Agency, Kartius, said recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Wed agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,666 • Total comments across all topics: 278,694,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC