Hardline Indonesian cleric testifies at Jakarta governor trial
The head of an Indonesian Muslim hardline group insisted on Tuesday that Jakarta's Christian governor had committed blasphemy as he gave evidence at the city leader's trial. Indonesian firebrand cleric Rizieq Shihab prepares to take his seat in court to testify in the blasphemy trial of Jakarta's Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama , also known as "Ahok", in Jakarta on Feb 28, 2017.
