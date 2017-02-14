German businessman charged for organising sex tours involving minors
SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old German businessman was charged on Wednesday for allegedly organising tours overseas involving sex with minors. Michael Frank Hartung faces six charges - two for promoting sex tours, two for the possession of 245 obscene films and two for the possession of eight uncensored films.
