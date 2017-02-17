Freeport Indonesia has notified minin...

Freeport Indonesia has notified mining ministry of govt violations of contract -statement

Feb 20

Feb 20 Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit has submitted a notification to Indonesia's mining ministry describing breaches and violations of its contract of work by the government, the company said on Monday. Freeport said it hopes to resolve the dispute with the government, but it also reserved the right to start arbitration against the government and to seek applicable damages.

Chicago, IL

