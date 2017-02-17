Freeport Indonesia has notified mining ministry of govt violations of contract -statement
Feb 20 Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit has submitted a notification to Indonesia's mining ministry describing breaches and violations of its contract of work by the government, the company said on Monday. Freeport said it hopes to resolve the dispute with the government, but it also reserved the right to start arbitration against the government and to seek applicable damages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb 16
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb 15
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb 11
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan 31
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan 27
|Phart You Did
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC