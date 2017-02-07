Fitch Rates BFI Finance's Senior Bonds 'AA-(idn)'

JAKARTA, February 07 Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned National Ratings to PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk's /Stable) proposed rupiah senior unsecured bonds as follows: - bonds with a maturity of 370 days assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA- ' - bonds with a maturity of 36 months assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA- ' BFI's proposed bond issuance, the second tranche under the existing senior unsecured bond programme III, will be up to IDR1trn in size. The proceeds from the issuance will be used for working capital purposes.

