Fitch Rates BFI Finance's Senior Bonds 'AA-(idn)'
JAKARTA, February 07 Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned National Ratings to PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk's /Stable) proposed rupiah senior unsecured bonds as follows: - bonds with a maturity of 370 days assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA- ' - bonds with a maturity of 36 months assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA- ' BFI's proposed bond issuance, the second tranche under the existing senior unsecured bond programme III, will be up to IDR1trn in size. The proceeds from the issuance will be used for working capital purposes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 5
|Anissa
|273
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan 31
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan 27
|Phart You Did
|5
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Jan 23
|WEWE
|3
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|Jan 23
|Brexit
|1
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC