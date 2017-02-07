Fitch Rates BFI Finance's Senior Bond...

Fitch Rates BFI Finance's Senior Bonds 'AA-(idn)'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

JAKARTA, February 07 Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned National Ratings to PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk's /Stable) proposed rupiah senior unsecured bonds as follows: - bonds with a maturity of 370 days assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA- ' - bonds with a maturity of 36 months assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA- ' BFI's proposed bond issuance, the second tranche under the existing senior unsecured bond programme III, will be up to IDR1trn in size. The proceeds from the issuance will be used for working capital purposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 5 Anissa 273
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,723 • Total comments across all topics: 278,657,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC