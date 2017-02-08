Fitch Places Indonesia's MPM Finance ...

Fitch Places Indonesia's MPM Finance on Rating Watch Positive

JAKARTA, February 09 Fitch Ratings Indonesia has placed PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance's National Long-Term Rating of 'A- ' and National Short-Term Rating of 'F1 ' on Rating Watch Positive . 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country.

