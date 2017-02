Fitch: Asset Quality Issues Challenge Indonesian Islamic Banks

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indonesian Islamic Dashboard 2017 here JAKARTA, February 13 Indonesian Islamic bank loan growth will remain sluggish in 2017 due to asset-quality issues, as banks focus on reducing non-performing loans rather than growth, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. However, asset-quality deterioration should moderate in the near to medium term, as the operating environment gradually recovers and the industry's risk management practices slowly improve.

