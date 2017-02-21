Fitch Affirms Finnet Indonesia at 'A(...

Fitch Affirms Finnet Indonesia at 'A(idn)'; Stable Outlook

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

JAKARTA, February 24 Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed PT Finnet Indonesia's National Long-Term Rating at 'A ' with a Stable Outlook. The affirmation reflects Finnet's conservative financial profile, stable cash flow, and strong operational linkage and moderate strategic linkage with its ultimate parent, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb 16 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb 15 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb 13 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb 11 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,606 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC