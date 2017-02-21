Fire breaks out at Shenton House, bui...

Fire breaks out at Shenton House, building evacuated

The Singapore Civil Defence Force says it was alerted to the fire at about 1pm, which involved contents in a unit at the 15th floor. SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Shenton House on Friday afternoon , prompting the evacuation of the entire building.

