FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2017 file photo, Indonesia President Joko...

12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Jan. 15, 2017 file photo, Indonesia President Joko Widodo, left, talks to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as Abe inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, during Abe's visit to Indonesia. China is not happy with Abe's high-profile visits to the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia and Vietnam over concerns that he may be trying to pull the rug under Beijing's efforts to pacify its neighbors in and around the South China Sea.

