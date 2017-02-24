Family member or relative of Kim Jong...

Family member or relative of Kim Jong-nam to arrive on Saturday to identify body

MUAR: A family member of Kim Jong-nam is expected to arrive in Malaysia by tomorrow to identify and claim his body, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said. The next of kin will have to identify the remains and undergo a DNA test, he said, adding that this will help resolve several matters connected to the murder.

Chicago, IL

