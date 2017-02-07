Facing Blasphemy Charges, Indonesian Politician 'Happy That History Chose Me'
Residents and reporters follow Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, the first Christian, ethnic Chinese governor of Jakarta, as he campaigns for election in an East Jakarta neighborhood. Yosef Riadi for NPR hide caption Residents and reporters follow Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, the first Christian, ethnic Chinese governor of Jakarta, as he campaigns for election in an East Jakarta neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 5
|Anissa
|273
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan 31
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan 27
|Phart You Did
|5
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Jan 23
|WEWE
|3
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|Jan 23
|Brexit
|1
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC