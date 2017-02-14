Ex-Indonesian president launches Twit...

Ex-Indonesian president launches Twitter tirade before Jakarta election

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on Tuesday accused political "actors" of sabotaging his son's chances in this week's fiercely contested election for Jakarta governor, and threatened legal action against those he thinks responsible. Former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono delivers a speech during the Development Bank of Singapore Asian Insights Conference in Singapore July 10, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... 3 hr reeeeeiin 3
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Mon Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb 11 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,547 • Total comments across all topics: 278,867,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC