Ex-Indonesian president launches Twitter tirade before Jakarta election

Former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on Tuesday accused political "actors" of sabotaging his son's chances in this week's fiercely contested election for Jakarta governor, and threatened legal action against those he thinks responsible. Former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono delivers a speech during the Development Bank of Singapore Asian Insights Conference in Singapore July 10, 2015.

