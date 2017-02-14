Ex-Indonesian president launches Twitter tirade before Jakarta election
Former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on Tuesday accused political "actors" of sabotaging his son's chances in this week's fiercely contested election for Jakarta governor, and threatened legal action against those he thinks responsible. Yudhoyono's son Agus is running against two rivals in the contest for Jakarta, a key political battleground in the run-up to a 2019 presidential election in the world's third-largest democracy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|17 hr
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb 11
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan 31
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan 27
|Phart You Did
|5
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Jan 23
|WEWE
|3
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|Jan 23
|Brexit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC