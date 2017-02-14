Ex-Indonesian president launches Twit...

Ex-Indonesian president launches Twitter tirade before Jakarta election

Read more: The Star Online

Former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on Tuesday accused political "actors" of sabotaging his son's chances in this week's fiercely contested election for Jakarta governor, and threatened legal action against those he thinks responsible. Yudhoyono's son Agus is running against two rivals in the contest for Jakarta, a key political battleground in the run-up to a 2019 presidential election in the world's third-largest democracy.

