Evidence against Indonesian suspect in Kim Jong Nam case not enough...

Indonesian Siti Aisyah is seen in this undated handout released by the Royal Malaysia Police to Reuters on February 19, 2017. Royal Malaysia Police/Handout via Reuters JAKARTA: An Indonesian foreign affairs ministry official on Wednesday said it is still too early to draw conclusions on the case against one of its citizens Siti Aisyah, who has been remanded in Malaysia in connection with the alleged assassination of Kim Jong Nam.

