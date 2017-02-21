Evidence against Indonesian suspect i...

Evidence against Indonesian suspect in Kim Jong Nam case not enough...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Indonesian Siti Aisyah is seen in this undated handout released by the Royal Malaysia Police to Reuters on February 19, 2017. Royal Malaysia Police/Handout via Reuters JAKARTA: An Indonesian foreign affairs ministry official on Wednesday said it is still too early to draw conclusions on the case against one of its citizens Siti Aisyah, who has been remanded in Malaysia in connection with the alleged assassination of Kim Jong Nam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb 16 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb 15 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb 13 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb 11 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,742 • Total comments across all topics: 279,075,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC