Drunk driver rammed people at Yio Chu Kang Grassroots Club; police investigating

The driver honked and yelled vulgarities before swerving his car and hitting six or seven people who were on the pavement, says Richard Tan, who was part of the group. A photo of the Yio Chu Kang Grassroots Club, where the incident allegedly took place on Feb 25. SINGAPORE: Police are investigating an incident in which a drunk driver allegedly rammed a group of people with his car at Yio Chu Kang Grassroots Club on Saturday evening .

