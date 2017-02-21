Drunk driver rammed people at Yio Chu...

Drunk driver rammed people at Yio Chu Kang Grassroots Club; police investigating

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The driver honked and yelled vulgarities before swerving his car and hitting six or seven people who were on the pavement, says Richard Tan, who was part of the group. A photo of the Yio Chu Kang Grassroots Club, where the incident allegedly took place on Feb 25. SINGAPORE: Police are investigating an incident in which a drunk driver allegedly rammed a group of people with his car at Yio Chu Kang Grassroots Club on Saturday evening .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb 16 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb 15 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb 13 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb 11 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,555 • Total comments across all topics: 279,170,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC