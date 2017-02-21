Drunk driver rammed people at Yio Chu Kang Grassroots Club; police investigating
The driver honked and yelled vulgarities before swerving his car and hitting six or seven people who were on the pavement, says Richard Tan, who was part of the group. A photo of the Yio Chu Kang Grassroots Club, where the incident allegedly took place on Feb 25. SINGAPORE: Police are investigating an incident in which a drunk driver allegedly rammed a group of people with his car at Yio Chu Kang Grassroots Club on Saturday evening .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb 16
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb 15
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb 11
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan 31
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan 27
|Phart You Did
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC