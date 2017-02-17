Dozens search for missing 27-year-old...

Dozens search for missing 27-year-old Singaporean Steward Lee

Around 70 people scoured popular nature parks and areas including Bukit Timah Hill, Dairy Farm, Mandai, Zhenghua and the Rail Corridor but could not find him, his sister Yunqin Lee told Channel NewsAsia. SINGAPORE: Dozens of people on Sunday formed a search party to help find missing Singaporean Steward Lee, however the 27-year-old who went missing on Friday afternoon had yet to be found.

Chicago, IL

