Damen Schelde delivers frigate to Indonesia

The first of two Sigma frigates by Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding of the Netherlands has been delivered to Indonesia's Ministry of Defense. The handover took place earlier this week at the PT PAL shipyard in Surabaya, Indonesia, where the vessel was assembled, the company announced.

Chicago, IL

