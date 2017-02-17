Coal-Loving Indonesian Investor Doubl...

Coal-Loving Indonesian Investor Doubles Down After 39% Gain

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Washington Post

Indonesian stock fund manager Agus Yanuar has trounced his peers and the Jakarta Composite Index over the past year by riding a rebound in commodity prices. Now, the chief investment officer at PT Samuel Aset Manajemen says he's sticking to his guns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Thu i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb 15 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb 13 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb 11 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,049 • Total comments across all topics: 278,957,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC