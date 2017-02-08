CNB seizes heroin, cannabis and synth...

CNB seizes heroin, cannabis and synthetic cannabis oil worth over $100,000

21 hrs ago Read more: The Straits Times

Singapore- Four suspected drug offenders were arrested and synthetic cannabis oil, cannabis, and heroin estimated to be worth $100,000 were seized in two separate Central Narcotics Bureau operations over two days. In the first operation, on Tuesday , the bureau was alerted to a suspicious parcel containing a packet of vegetable matter believed to be cannabis and four bottles of suspected synthetic cannabis oil.

