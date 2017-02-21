Chestnut Nature Park, Singapore's lar...

Chestnut Nature Park, Singapore's largest park, fully opens

With the opening of the northern portion, the park's mountain biking trail has been extended from 1.6km to 8.2km, while the hiking trail has been extended from 2.1km to 5.6km. SINGAPORE: The northern portion of Chestnut Nature Park was opened on Saturday - marking the completion of Singapore's largest park.

