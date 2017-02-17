Budget 2017: Workers to get more help with skills via e-learning, structured training

The National Jobs Bank will also be enhanced to be more useful for jobseekers and employers, says Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat. SINGAPORE: As companies innovate and digitalise, workers here cannot be left behind, and in his Budget speech on Monday , Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat outlined ways to help people acquire and use skills to adapt to the changing environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.