Budget 2017: SMRT, ComfortDelGo to pass on diesel tax savings to taxi drivers

SINGAPORE: Taxi operators SMRT and ComfortDelGro plan to pass on savings from the reduction of annual special tax on diesel vehicles to their drivers, they told Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday . This comes a day after Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat had announced a restructuring of the diesel tax system for vehicles and said the annual special tax would go down by S$850 for diesel taxis and S$100 for diesel cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.