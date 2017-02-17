Budget 2017: SMRT, ComfortDelGo to pa...

Budget 2017: SMRT, ComfortDelGo to pass on diesel tax savings to taxi drivers

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: Taxi operators SMRT and ComfortDelGro plan to pass on savings from the reduction of annual special tax on diesel vehicles to their drivers, they told Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday . This comes a day after Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat had announced a restructuring of the diesel tax system for vehicles and said the annual special tax would go down by S$850 for diesel taxis and S$100 for diesel cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb 16 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb 15 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb 13 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb 11 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,045,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC