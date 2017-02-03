Bratislava belongs to Top 10 cities for freelancers
Bratislava scored with cheap, fast internet and the lowest taxes from the top 10 cities, according to list made by Hoofdkraan.nl, a Dutch platform that connects freelancers with companies. Hoofdkraan.nl conducted online research with 117 cities in more than 90 countries and researched 23 different factors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|6 hr
|Anissa
|273
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan 31
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan 27
|Phart You Did
|5
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Jan 23
|WEWE
|3
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|Jan 23
|Brexit
|1
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC